Islamabad court releases Nawaz Sharif’s seized assets in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in federal capital released the assets of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the order for releasing the assets seized after the former premier was declared proclaimed offender for non-appearance in the Toshakhana case.

The order to seized the assets was withdrawn after Nawaz Sharif appeared before court soon after he returned to Pakistan after ending his self-imposed exile.

In October 2020, the trial court had ordered the seizure of his assets after he failed to show up before the judge despite issuance of several summons.

Later, authorities had seized his 1650 kanals agricultural land, vehicles, bank accounts and others in line with the court orders.

Last month, usted Pakistani prime minister finally returned home after spending four years in the UK. Sharif was convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.

The septuagenarian politician, a cardiac patient, traveled in a private jet from Dubai Airport to Islamabad and then Lahore where he addressed a massive public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.