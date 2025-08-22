Lahore police arrest Aleema Khan’s son in May 9 cases

LAHORE – Police have confirmed the arrest of Shah Rees, the son of Aleema Khan and nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9 cases.

According to DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza, the suspect was wanted in cases related to the May 9 incidents and has now been taken into custody. He stated that individuals involved in anti-state activities do not deserve leniency. The suspect will be presented before a court today (Frida).

The confirmation comes after Aleema Khan earlier claimed that her son had been abducted from their home by four armed, masked men.

She said the men entered through the kitchen while Shah Rees was upstairs with his wife and father. She added that the intruders also harassed household drivers during the incident.

A PTI spokesperson supported the claim, stating that armed men broke into Shah Rees’ bedroom in front of his two children and allegedly assaulted him before taking him away.

However, in a twist, the Lahore police chief had earlier denied any such arrest, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

The contradictory statements have raised questions regarding the nature of the arrest and the process followed.