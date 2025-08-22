Google changed Android Phone Dialer in New Update, and Users are NOT Happy

ISLAMABAD – Several Android users reported sudden changes in their phone’s display settings and dialer this week, sparking confusion and concern, especially among those who use dialer alot. Many initially believed something was wrong with their devices.

After checking social sites, users came to know that the changes are a result of a regular Google update to Android’s system apps, not a malfunction or security issue.

According to experts, the update is part of Google’s ongoing Material 3 design rollout, and it modifies the look of the Phone app, including call screen, dialer layout, and call controls. These updates began testing earlier this year for beta users and are now reaching a wider audience.

Android Phone Dialer

Interestingly, some users reported receiving update even without manually updating their devices or while being offline, while those running older Android versions did not see any changes. Most of affected users were running Android OS 15.

The redesigned interface led to noticeable differences in how users attend or manage calls, with some saying the dialer screen behaves differently than before.

While this update caught many by surprise, experts stressed that it is a normal system update and not cause for alarm. iPhone users, meanwhile, have not reported similar changes.