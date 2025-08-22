Kazakhstan ambassador visits Liven Pharma’s manufacturing facility in Lahore

LAHORE – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited Liven Pharma limited’s manufacturing facility in Lahore.

The ambassador was accompanied by Rao Khalid and Daniyar Altaif, representatives of Kazakhstan House Lahore.

The visiting delegation received a warm welcome from Chairman Atif Hussain and CEO Kashif Hussain, who also led the tour.

During the visit, the management presented an overview of the company’s manufacturing processes, infrastructure, and future growth plans.

They discussed Liven Pharma’s manufacturing operations, existing infrastructure and technology, fFuture development goals and opportunities for collaboration with Kazakhstan’s biotechnology and medical devices sectors.

CEO Kashif Hussain highlighted the company’s 25-year journey and the contributions of its founders. Following the presentation, the ambassador toured the quality control laboratories and reviewed the company’s use of advanced machinery and high standards in pharmaceutical production.

The visit concluded with a cordial reception. Ambassador Kistafin praised Liven Pharma’s achievements and expressed strong support for enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He also affirmed his commitment to supporting Liven Pharma’s future projects in Kazakhstan and appreciated the company’s efforts to build international partnerships.