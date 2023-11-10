  

PTA announces SIM disowning charges from Jan 1

06:11 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) will start levying "SIM Disowning Charge" up to Rs 200 on SIMs having retention period of less than six months from January 1, 2024. 

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a press release said the new measures will be implemented across the country. 

All consumers are advised to disown or return unnecessary SIMs, free of charge, latest by December 31, 2023. By doing so, consumers can avoid SIM disowning charge and contribute towards responsible usage of SIMs.

A one-time waiver against the SIM disowning charge will be granted in cases of illegal SIM issuance without the knowledge or consent of the consumer.

With this decision, PTA stays committed to national safety and security while ensuring uninterrupted quality services to all telecom consumers.

How To Check Registered SIMs

To check the status of registered #SIMs, consumers can use following methods: by visiting https://cnic.sims.pk or sending an #SMS with CNIC number (without dashes) to 668 (charges apply).

https://mobiles.dailypakistan.com.pk/pta-launches-new-system-to-block-stolen-mobile-phones-in-pakistan/

