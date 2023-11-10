KP announces increase in salaries of trainee doctors

PESHAWAR – Caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved ten percent increase in salaries of trainee doctors at public hospitals.

Interim CM Azam Khan chaired the cabinet meeting where recommendations made by the health department and trainee doctors for increment were reviewed.

The trainee doctors had sought 30 percent increase while the health department had suggested 25% surge in their salaries.

However, the cabinet has approved ten percent increase keeping in view the economic situation of the country.

Meanwhile, KP Health Advisor Riaz Anwar said Diphtheria disease has affected 269 people in the province, claiming 17 lives.