In a bid to address the shortage of policemen in Sindh province, the Sindh police have announced new jobs to hire Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) across the province.

In an advertisement, Sindh police announced to hire ASIs on the deceased, Shaheed, permanently invalidated or incapacitated quota.

Number of Vacancies for ASI Jobs

The Sindh police have announced to recruit 152 ASIs on the deceased, Shaheed, permanently invalidated or incapacitated quota.

Last Date to Apply for ASI Jobs

The last date for application submission is 28th May, 2024.

How to Apply for Assistant Sub-Inspector job in Sindh Police Department

Interested candidates should visit SIBA Testing Services (STS) website to apply online.