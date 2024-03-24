Directorate General Immigration and Passports Jobs 2024  

Directorate General of Immigration and Passports in Pakistan has announced vacancies in junior positions to clerical level roles.
DG Immigration and Passport Office which works under Interior Ministry shared jobs openings in advertisement. The last date for application submission is 8th April 2024.
|Position
|Basic Pay Scale (BPS)
|Steno-typist
|BPS-14
|Data Entry Operator
|BPS-14
|Data Entry Operator Female
|BPS-14
|Printing Staff
|BPS-12
|UDC (Upper Division Clerk)
|BPS-13
|LDC (Lower Division Clerk)
|BPS-11
|Call Centre Agent
|BPS-11
|Telex Operator
|BPS-11
|Dispatch Rider
|BPS-04
|Driver
|BPS-04
|Naib Qasid
|BPS-01
|Sweeper
|BPS-01
Interested candidates should visit NTS portal to apply online.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
