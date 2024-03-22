Teachers jobs 2024 in Punjab; check full details here

LAHORE – In order to address the shortage of teaching staff in public schools, the Punjab government has planned to hire thousands of teachers across the province.

A report claimed that the School Education Department (SED) in the province facing a shortage of more than 100,000 teachers. The last major recruitment of teaching staff for schools took place in 2018 when the PML-N was in the government.

The latest plan of hiring the thousands of teachers also came after the PML-N formed the government in Punjab with Maryam Nawaz serving as first woman chief minister of province.

Number of Vacancies for Teachers Post

Reports said the government has planned to recruit 30,000 visiting teachers for schools in the first phase and further hiring will be made in next phase.

The government would issue additional funds to the school councils to pay the salaries of visiting teachers.

Last Date to Apply for Teachers Jobs

The government is yet issue a formal advertisement for recruitment of teachers. Son the last date to apply is not available at this time.