Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and Constable posts

KARACHI – Sindh Police started receiving applications for positions of Commando, Lady Commando and Constable. The plan was authorized by the newly elected CM, and aims to add over 500 new personnel to the force.

The new security personnel will be deployed in the Special Security Unit as applications are invited for the vacant posts from candidates having Sindh domicile.

Sindh Police Jobs 2024

Post Number of Vacancies Domicile Qualification Physical fitness Age limit Police Commando BPS-05 350 Sindh Rural and Urban Matric Chest – 33x34.5 Height – 5’5 Running – 1 mile in 7 minutes Push Ups -10 18-25 Constable Driver BPS-05 50 Sindh Rural and Urban Matric Height – 5’2 18-25 Constable Driver BPS-05 100 Sindh Rural and Urban Matric and LTV driving license Chest – 33x34.5 Height – 5’5 Running – 1 mile in 7 minutes Push Ups -10 18-25

Requisites for Sindh Police Jobs 2024

Written tests will be conducted by National Testing Services (NTS)

The applicant is required to appear in an examination including physical, written, Medical, Aptitude and Driving (only for drivers) tests.

No relaxation will be given in required age, physical fitness and educational qualification.

On detail scrutiny of the application, documents and character verification, if candidate founds ineligible, his candidature will be cancelled.

Prescribed application form can be obtained/submitted on payment of registration/processing fees and showing original CNIC from 04 March 2015 to 14 March 2015 in working days, 09 am to 05 pm.

How to Apply for Sindh Police Jobs

Forms will be issued and submitted at SSU Headquater Hassan square near Aziz Bhatti Police Station in the provincial capital.

All Candidates should submit their application on prescribed form along with attested copies of Domicile, PRC, educational document, CNIC, 04 recent passport size photographs etc.

Application will be accepted on issued original prescribed form along with file cover

A candidate already in Government service must fill in prescribed form "B".

Higher education/qualification will be given preference for all vacancies. ➢ Incomplete application will not be entertained.

No TA/DA will be given.

Please visit www.ssupolice.gos.pk for further details.

