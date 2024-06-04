NAB takes notice of selling of substandard milk, yogurt in Islamabad 

RAWALPINDI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of selling of substandard milk and yogurt.

The bureau’s Rawalpindi office has sent a letter to the chief commissioner Islamabad, summoning the official of food authority and district administration.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned the officials of the relevant departments on June 11 and 12 to seek their reply on the selling of substandard dairy products.

Reports said the official had been summoned under Section 33c and they would brief the NAB officials on the quality of dairy products.

The sale of substandard milk and yogurt in Pakistan remains a critical concern, posing serious health risks to consumers.

Despite regulatory efforts, unscrupulous vendors often dilute milk with water or add harmful substances to increase quantity and shelf life, compromising nutritional value and safety.

Consumption of such products contributes to widespread health issues, including gastrointestinal disorders and foodborne illnesses.

Authorities should intensify enforcement of quality standards, conduct regular inspections, and implement stringent penalties to deter the sale of adulterated dairy products.