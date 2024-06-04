Search

Vivek Oberoi's dance steals the show at Atif Aslam's concert

05:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
The renowned singer Atif Aslam's concert witnessed a surprising and enthusiastic performance by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, leaving the audience in awe. This unforgettable event took place at the Etihad Arena, where Atif Aslam and the Pakistani singer Abida Parveen captivated everyone with their enchanting voices.

Atif Aslam, who is equally popular in both Pakistan and India, is known for his live performances where he showcases his singing talent without resorting to lip-syncing. The concert, which drew a massive crowd, became even more memorable with the presence of Vivek Oberoi.

During the concert, a moment caught everyone's attention when Atif Aslam spotted Vivek Oberoi among the audience. Atif pointed towards Vivek, inviting him to join the excitement. Vivek enthusiastically rose from his seat and moved closer to the stage, where he started dancing energetically.

The audience erupted in cheers witnessing the fantastic camaraderie between the two artists. Even actress Saba Qamar stood up from her seat, clapping along with the thrilled fans.

This vibrant and spontaneous moment quickly went viral on social media, becoming one of the highlights of the evening and showcasing the unifying power of music and dance across borders.

