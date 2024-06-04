Vivek Oberoi's dance steals the show at Atif Aslam's concert

The renowned singer Atif Aslam's concert witnessed a surprising and enthusiastic performance by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, leaving the audience in awe. This unforgettable event took place at the Etihad Arena, where Atif Aslam and the Pakistani singer Abida Parveen captivated everyone with their enchanting voices.
Atif Aslam, who is equally popular in both Pakistan and India, is known for his live performances where he showcases his singing talent without resorting to lip-syncing. The concert, which drew a massive crowd, became even more memorable with the presence of Vivek Oberoi.
During the concert, a moment caught everyone's attention when Atif Aslam spotted Vivek Oberoi among the audience. Atif pointed towards Vivek, inviting him to join the excitement. Vivek enthusiastically rose from his seat and moved closer to the stage, where he started dancing energetically.
The audience erupted in cheers witnessing the fantastic camaraderie between the two artists. Even actress Saba Qamar stood up from her seat, clapping along with the thrilled fans.
This vibrant and spontaneous moment quickly went viral on social media, becoming one of the highlights of the evening and showcasing the unifying power of music and dance across borders.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
