Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip

As Kiara Advani's birthday on July 31 draws closer, the excitement is soaring high as she plans a special and unforgettable trip.
Late Thursday night, the paparazzi captured a heartwarming moment at Mumbai airport as Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra embarked on their birthday getaway. The couple's elation and joy were evident, with Kiara's radiant smile stealing the spotlight. Holding hands, they strolled towards the departure gate, leaving fans utterly enchanted by their adorable chemistry.
Before takeoff, Kiara shared a delightful selfie with Sidharth on her Instagram Stories. Dressed stunningly in a beige co-ord set with a white top, Kiara exuded elegance, while Sidharth rocked a cool casual look with a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket. Notably, a video of the couple from the airport has been circulating on Instagram, where Sidharth sweetly asks the paparazzi to wish his beloved wife as well.
Having tied the knot in February this year, the lovebirds kept their relationship private until their wedding day. Since then, they have been seen together at various film events and parties, openly praising each other in interviews and public appearances.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
