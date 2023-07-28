Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip

As Kiara Advani's birthday on July 31 draws closer, the excitement is soaring high as she plans a special and unforgettable trip.

Late Thursday night, the paparazzi captured a heartwarming moment at Mumbai airport as Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra embarked on their birthday getaway. The couple's elation and joy were evident, with Kiara's radiant smile stealing the spotlight. Holding hands, they strolled towards the departure gate, leaving fans utterly enchanted by their adorable chemistry.

Before takeoff, Kiara shared a delightful selfie with Sidharth on her Instagram Stories. Dressed stunningly in a beige co-ord set with a white top, Kiara exuded elegance, while Sidharth rocked a cool casual look with a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket. Notably, a video of the couple from the airport has been circulating on Instagram, where Sidharth sweetly asks the paparazzi to wish his beloved wife as well.

Having tied the knot in February this year, the lovebirds kept their relationship private until their wedding day. Since then, they have been seen together at various film events and parties, openly praising each other in interviews and public appearances.