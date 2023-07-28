Search

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip

Web Desk 04:55 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip
Source: Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jet off on birthday trip

As Kiara Advani's birthday on July 31 draws closer, the excitement is soaring high as she plans a special and unforgettable trip.

Late Thursday night, the paparazzi captured a heartwarming moment at Mumbai airport as Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra embarked on their birthday getaway. The couple's elation and joy were evident, with Kiara's radiant smile stealing the spotlight. Holding hands, they strolled towards the departure gate, leaving fans utterly enchanted by their adorable chemistry.

Before takeoff, Kiara shared a delightful selfie with Sidharth on her Instagram Stories. Dressed stunningly in a beige co-ord set with a white top, Kiara exuded elegance, while Sidharth rocked a cool casual look with a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket. Notably, a video of the couple from the airport has been circulating on Instagram, where Sidharth sweetly asks the paparazzi to wish his beloved wife as well.

Having tied the knot in February this year, the lovebirds kept their relationship private until their wedding day. Since then, they have been seen together at various film events and parties, openly praising each other in interviews and public appearances.

Kiara Advani lit the stage on fire as showstopper for FDCI

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

09:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Maya Ali

08:56 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Humayun Saeed celebrates birthday with friends and family

05:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Devastated and disgruntled: Anju's family members speak out against her marriage in Pakistan

11:31 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill and Bangladeshi star Shakib Khan 'gear up' for blockbuster debut

12:43 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Kiara Advani lit the stage on fire as showstopper for FDCI

11:11 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan booked for threatening JIT members probing May 9 incidents

05:20 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: