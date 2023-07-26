Kiara Advani lit the stage on fire as showstopper for FDCI

Kiara Advani, the talented and stylish Bollywood actress, recently graced the runway as the showstopper for the renowned Falguni Shane Peacock couture, stealing the spotlight effortlessly.

In the world of Indian cinema, she has carved a niche for herself with her remarkable performances and impeccable fashion sense, earning her the status of a fashion icon. Collaborating with top-notch designers and being part of prestigious fashion events has only strengthened her position in the industry.

During the couture show, Advani embodied the spirit of a modern-day Barbie, captivating the fashion world with her elegant and glamorous presence. Dressed in a stunning pink ensemble, she exuded sophistication and panache as she confidently walked the ramp, leaving the audience and fashion enthusiasts spellbound with her radiant smile.

Her outfit boasts an attention-grabbing bralette with broad shoulder straps, a plunging neckline that accentuates her decolletage, and an asymmetric cropped hem that tastefully reveals her midriff, adorned with swaying beaded tassels. The daring creation also showcases a captivating bare-back detail, shimmering with exquisite sequin and beaded embellishments.

On the work front, Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, and RC15.