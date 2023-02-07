Search

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married!

Noor Fatima 11:07 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married!
Source: Siddharth Malhotra (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the lovebirds of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot today.

The Shershaah co-stars, who were rumored to be dating for a few years, shared the official pictures from their intimate yet lavish wedding and broke the internet.

Malhotra and Advani's wedding festivities and fancy ceremonies took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of their families and closest friends. Although the event was kept under wraps until the last minute, both actors shared pictures with their millions of fans. 

The couple's relationship status on their Wikipedia pages also changed an hour after the Ek Villian actor's royal Baraat was spotted arriving at the lavish venue, marking them as married with the spouse's name.

According to media outlets, the duo's pre-wedding ceremonies took place on February 5 and 6 followed by their nuptials on February 7. 

For her big day, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story famed actress opted for an ombre rose pink lehenga, a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline, and a pink dupatta laden with a golden and pink embellished border. The designer, Manish Malhotra, himself suggested that the ensemble with its intricate and detailed embroidery of Roman architecture was “inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes along with real Swarovski crystals." 

To complement her look, Advani donned a huge diamond and emerald choker by Malhotra, stud earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles. “The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds,” Malhtora shared. 

Although the 30-year-old actress's haute couture and jewelry were over-the-top, she chose minimal makeup to accentuate her features.

On the flip side, Malhotra went for an intricately-embroidered metallic golden sherwani complete with matching pajamas, and a saafa for his wedding.

“The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse,” suggested the designer. The Baar Baar Dekho star's look also featured "Polki jewelry with extremely fine uncut diamonds."

The Student of the Year actor captioned the scintillating pictures, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Bollywood celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with love and prayers for the newlywed couple.

The rumors of Advani and Malhotra dating started making rounds on the internet while the duo was shooting Shershaah. From their hangouts to New Year’s vacation in South Africa in December 2019, the couple was everywhere yet did not officially confirm. 

Last year, both actors made an appearance on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and discussed their relationship for the first time on or off camera. While the Kabir Singh diva suggested that they are “more than close friends”, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor was “manifesting a brighter and happier future." When asked, “With Kiara?” Sidharth smiled and added, "If it was her, it would be great.”

On the work front, Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, and RC15.

On the other hand, Malhotra was seen in Mission Majnu

Wedding bells ring for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

