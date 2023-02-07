Mehwish Hayat shares her views on Pakistani dramas, compares Lollywood with Hollywood

One of the most versatile, talented and gorgeous actresses gracing the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Mehwish Hayat is the epitome of beauty with brains.

From her successful Lollywood drama serials to her Hollywood debut, Hayat has been the centre of attention. In a recent appearance on a talk show, the Dil Lagi star shared how Pakistani media glorifies naive and submissive women. Thankfully, she said, Lollywood is progressing with the passage of time. Hayat also reflected on her career diversifying with new projects.

The London Nahi Jaunga star, who is among the handful of actors that stepped into Hollywood, revealed how her dream came true. The 35-year-old actress shared her journey from Mere Qatil Mere Dildar to MCU's Ms. Marvel on the most popular talk show, The Mirza Malik Show.

The Actor in Law diva told the hosts, "It was such a wonderful experience! First of all, being a girl from Karachi and going all the way to Hollywood was unimaginable. I always knew I was capable of it and when I was offered the role, I was really overwhelmed because for us Pakistanis, getting such a huge representation on such a massive platform is a big deal! I think it was a great honour and privilege."

Comparing Pakistani productions and how Hollywood tackles things, Hayat said, "Everyone in Hollywood is so professional from start to finish, and the scale of production in Ms. Marvel was insane! Honestly, I wished it never ended and I just wanted to live there on the set. Everything used to be on time there in comparison to Pakistan, where actors are punctual but the shoot starts two hours late."

The Na Maloom Afraad star detailed how she felt working with Fawad Khan. "So Fawad and I had never worked together before Ms.Marvel. Our fans always used to ask, why am I not pairing up with Fawad and vice versa and it took us a Hollywood project to work with each other! And the fact that everyone around the world loved our chemistry. Honestly, he's so professional and good to work with, it did not take time to build up a connection onscreen," Hayat said.

Further in their conversation, Mirza and Hayat talked about the latter's transition from a damsel in distress to a headstrong female. The Mann Mayal actress said, "It's quite unfortunate that Pakistani films show women as vulnerable and in need of saving. They are only present in the story to add glamour and aesthetic but mostly their characters won't be substantial or different. I think Aisha's character in Ms. Marvel as Kamal Khan's great-grandmother had a lot to add to the story."

Hayat said, "If a South Korean show can be the most-watched series on Netflix, I think South Asians too can take the chance. We have so many stories to offer to the world."

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, London Nahi Jaunga, Baaji, and Chhalawa.