Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office has announced that renowned businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik has been appointed as Sharif’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of a State Minister.

But, who really is Jawad Sohrab Malik and how did he make it to the level of the State Minister?

Jawad Sohrab Malik belongs to a well-heeled and renowned business and political family of Pakistan, based out of Islamabad. He is nephew of Mohammed Mian Soomro who has served as Governor Sindh, Chairman Senate, Prime Minister and President of Pakistan and Minister for Privatisation.

Jawad Sohrab is grandson of former Nazima of Jacobabad, Begum Saeeda Soomro. His mother Maliha Malik currently has a stronghold on the politics in Jacobabad and is extremely active.

Jawad Sohrab Malik qualified as a lawyer from London. He obtained his law degree from the University of Cardiff.

After finishing his law education, Jawad Sohrab focussed full time on his businesses with the aim to modernise and innovate. He has been successfully running a vast business empire stretched to London, Pakistan and Dubai. The businesses include real estate development, general trading, information technology and spans through to various other sectors.

The businessman has been diving his time between London and Islamabad. He has developed good contacts internationally including with the American members of Congress, British parliamentarians, global business elite, Gulf royal families and political parties in Pakistan across the board.

He was hailed as a 'pandemic hero' when Pakistan was locked down during the Covid outbreak. Through his charitable wing called Sohrab Foundation, Jawad Malik has been serving the country by providing relief to the most disadvantaged sections of the society. His work was recognised at the national level and was awarded by Pakistan Army for his contribution in the relief work.

Jawad Sohrab Malik led the fight for justice for his slain brother Barrister Fahad Malik. The London law graduate was killed in August 2016 in cold blood by a notorious Islamabad land grabbing gang. Jawad Sohrab led campaign for justice for his brother gallantly, fighting several odds and facing real threats from the powerful mafia elements but he didn’t give up. It was due to his efforts that the mater of killing was discussed in the UK Parliament and at the influential UK Home Affairs Parliamentary Committee where the UK Home Secretary spoke about the killing and demanded justice for the family. Eventually, all killers were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Jawad Sohrab Malik has been working with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet on several tasks since Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition came to power after Imran Khan lost vote of no confidence in the parliament, paving his ouster.

Jawad Sohrab Malik has been made the SAPM with the status of State Minister to help the government improve governance and he has been handed over focal tasks related to functioning of the govt along with special assignments directed by the Prime Minister. It is understood that he has been assisting the government for several months now.