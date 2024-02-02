Iconic duo in the making? Shaan Shahid wishes to work with Yumna Zaidi

In a captivating interview with Independent Urdu, versatile actress Yumna Zaidi unveiled her deep admiration for the legendary Shaan Shahid. She delved into his illustrious career, highlighting his immeasurable contributions to the ever-evolving Pakistani entertainment industry.

"I truly admire Shaan," Yumna declared, her voice brimming with respect. "He's a film star, I've seen his work on the big screen, and his presence and on-screen charm are undeniable. He possesses a natural charisma that the camera adores. I believe he was born for the silver screen. From a purely cinematic perspective, collaborating with Shaan would be a dream come true."

Shaan, touched by Yumna's heartfelt words, took to social media to express his gratitude. "Thank you for your kind words and support," he wrote, tagging Yumna. "Only the good see good in others, and you are an amazing artist – talented and focused. It would be wonderful to work together. InshAllah, soon."

Yumna, equally enthusiastic, responded with, "Definitely, it would be my absolute pleasure!"

The potential collaboration between these two icons has become a highly anticipated event, with audiences eagerly waiting to witness their talent merge and create something truly extraordinary.