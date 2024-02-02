Search

Lifestyle

Iconic duo in the making? Shaan Shahid wishes to work with Yumna Zaidi

Maheen Khawaja
08:13 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
Iconic duo in the making? Shaan Shahid wishes to work with Yumna Zaidi
Source: Instagram

In a captivating interview with Independent Urdu, versatile actress Yumna Zaidi unveiled her deep admiration for the legendary Shaan Shahid. She delved into his illustrious career, highlighting his immeasurable contributions to the ever-evolving Pakistani entertainment industry.

"I truly admire Shaan," Yumna declared, her voice brimming with respect. "He's a film star, I've seen his work on the big screen, and his presence and on-screen charm are undeniable. He possesses a natural charisma that the camera adores. I believe he was born for the silver screen. From a purely cinematic perspective, collaborating with Shaan would be a dream come true."

Shaan, touched by Yumna's heartfelt words, took to social media to express his gratitude. "Thank you for your kind words and support," he wrote, tagging Yumna. "Only the good see good in others, and you are an amazing artist – talented and focused. It would be wonderful to work together. InshAllah, soon."

Yumna, equally enthusiastic, responded with, "Definitely, it would be my absolute pleasure!"

The potential collaboration between these two icons has become a highly anticipated event, with audiences eagerly waiting to witness their talent merge and create something truly extraordinary.

Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahisht dazzles in debut patriotic anthem

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

09:46 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Inside Yumna Zaidi's look for Nayab's premiere night

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

01:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Aamir khan making a comeback with 'Champions'

Lifestyle

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video ...

01:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with new viral videos

Advertisement

Latest

08:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Blast heard near election commission office in Karachi head of Feb 8 polls

Gold & Silver Rate

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: