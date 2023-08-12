Search

Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahisht dazzles in debut patriotic anthem

Maheen Khawaja 06:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Source: Bahisht Shaan Shahid (Instagram)

Shaan Shahid, a Pakistani film actor renowned for his exceptional talent and striking appearance, has garnered acclaim for his impeccable acting prowess and successful movies. Notable among his filmography are hits like Bulandi, Nikah, Majajan, Khuda Kay Liey, and Waar. Beyond his cinematic accomplishments, Shaan Shahid is a family man, married to Amna Bandey, and blessed with four lovely daughters. Notably, his eldest daughter, Bahisht Shahid, appears poised to enter the entertainment industry.

In an exciting development, Shahid has unveiled his daughter Bahisht Shahid's inaugural song. Timed perfectly for the upcoming 14th of August celebrations, Bahisht Shahid has lent her melodious voice to a captivating patriotic anthem titled "Yehi Hai Mera Pakistan."

The video showcases the impressive energy and remarkable talent of the young singer, Bahisht Shahid. Her choice of green eyeliner accentuates her eyes flawlessly.

"Yehi Hai Mera Pakistan” – A salute to all incredible women of Pakistan | Coming Soon!

Get ready to celebrate this Independence with Panther Tyres and tell the world; “It’s My Turn”" she captioned the post.

The soon-to-be-released patriotic song has received support from Panther Tyre, symbolizing a tribute to the indomitable and courageous women of Pakistan. Below, you can find the song's video shared by the esteemed Pakistani actor, Shaan Shahid.

Shaan Shahid wishes daughter Bahisht on 22nd birthday

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

