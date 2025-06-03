Mother of TikToker Sana Yousaf reveals harrowing details of her daughter’s murder

ISLAMABAD – Another TikToker lost life in Pakistan, after similar killings of several social media stars. 17-year-old Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad’s G-13/1 sector.

A murder case was registered on the complaint of her mother, Farzana Yousaf, while the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem conducted at PIMS Hospital.

As per FIR, the incident occurred around 5:00 PM, when an unidentified armed man, wearing a black shirt and trousers, barged into the house. Sana’s father was not home at the time, and her younger brother was away in Chitral.

Farzana Yousaf told police that the suspect fired two bullets at her daughter with the intent to kill. Sana was critically injured, and despite being rushed to the hospital by neighbors, she succumbed to her fatal wounds.

“She was a well-known social media influencer and was receiving immense love and support online,” said her mother, visibly devastated. Farzana added that her sister-in-law, Latifa Shah, who was present during the incident, witnessed the entire episode. Both women have claimed they can identify the assailant if presented.

After murder, senior officials of Islamabad police rushed at the scene and assured the family that the suspect would be apprehended soon. “We are using Safe City surveillance cameras and geofencing technology to track the suspect. The investigation is being carried out on modern lines, and the culprit will not be allowed to escape justice,” a senior police officer said.

Cops launched a full-scale investigation and are currently analyzing CCTV footage and mobile data from the area. The tragic murder has sparked outrage among Sana Yousaf’s followers and the general public, who are demanding swift justice.