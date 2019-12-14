Khuda Aur Mohabbat is coming again with season 3

KARACHI - Khuda Aur Mohabbat is one of the most successful drama serials created in Pakistan drama industry. The audience loved to watched season 1 and season 2. And now the fans are excited to see that the creation of Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 is underway, and the first glimpse as finally come out.

The first season was aired in 2011 and the second was aired in 2016. Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan were starred as lead characters in those seasons.

However, Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz will be playing the lead characters in season 3. The shooting of season 3 is underway currently in Bahawalpur. The first glimpse of the drama has been shown on the media, which has made the fans much anticipated.

Like the two seasons, season 3 is also written by the writer Hashim Nadeem. The drama is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. Apart from Iqra and Feroze, casts include Javed Sheikh, Junaid Khan, Tuba Siddiqui, Rubina Ashraf, Usman Peerzada, and Asma Abbas.

