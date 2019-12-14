Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are producing a reality wedding series for Amazon
02:21 PM | 14 Dec, 2019
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are producing a reality wedding series for Amazon
MUMBAI - The international stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are bringing a wedding web-series to Amazon. The unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet.

The tradition takes place a night before the wedding and involves lots of singing and dancing. The series will show the couples along with their wedding party, friends, families, as they not only prepare for the wedding but also practice for the dance performances.

At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries

There will be of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors to help them with the pre-wedding event.

“We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” said Chopra Jonas.

“The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition that not only celebrates the union of two people but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.”

Filming for the untitled series will take place in 2020.

