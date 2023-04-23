Shoaib Malik denies divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik has denied rumours about his divorce from tennis star Sania Mirza, urging people to show him a couple who doesn’t have arguments.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have a son together. Fans speculated that their relationship was in trouble after they stopped posting pictures and messages for each other on social media.

However, Malik clarified that they are only busy with their commitments and that they belong to different countries, which affects their plans. He also denied reports that Mirza had blocked him from her social media accounts, saying that he had not been aware of this. Despite their busy schedules, Malik stated that there is still love and respect between the two.

Fans had speculated about their relationship after they stopped posting pictures and messages for each other on social media. Furthermore, Malik was not present with Mirza and their son during their Umrah trip. However, Malik clarified that he had commitments in Pakistan and that Mirza had commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Malik urged people to understand that couples have ups and downs in their relationships, and that it was normal. He also said that he was not aware of Mirza blocking him on social media, and that their relationship was still strong.