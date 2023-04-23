Shoaib Malik denies divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik has denied rumours about his divorce from tennis star Sania Mirza, urging people to show him a couple who doesn’t have arguments.
The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have a son together. Fans speculated that their relationship was in trouble after they stopped posting pictures and messages for each other on social media.
However, Malik clarified that they are only busy with their commitments and that they belong to different countries, which affects their plans. He also denied reports that Mirza had blocked him from her social media accounts, saying that he had not been aware of this. Despite their busy schedules, Malik stated that there is still love and respect between the two.
Furthermore, Malik was not present with Mirza and their son during their Umrah trip. However, Malik clarified that he had commitments in Pakistan and that Mirza had commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Malik urged people to understand that couples have ups and downs in their relationships, and that it was normal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
