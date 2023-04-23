‘Outstanding batsman’: Imran Khan all praise for Babar Azam for his rare talent

LAHORE – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam is known for his matchless and genuine technique, and talent all over the world that helped the flamboyant batter raking accolades in a short period of time.

Top experts call his technique and skill one of the finest in contemporary cricket, and the latest to join the list is former skipper Imran Khan, who showered praise on Babar, stating that the star batter has the ability to surpass his contemporaries.

Khan, one of the greatest cricketers of all time who led Pakistan to a historic World Cup victory in 1992, recently appeared in a famous show of Aftab Iqbal, and the former skipper spoke highly of the incumbent skipper.

The cricketer-turned-politician called Babar an outstanding batter, and mentioned that he had not seen a batsman of his caliber in recent years. PTI chief said Babar has the potential to surpass his contemporaries.

Khan said he analysed Babar in every way because he analyse batsman through a bowler’s point of view. He continued saying that Babar’s technique, talent, and temperament are master class, adding that it is rare to find all three of these things in one batsman, but he is one package with all skills.

This is not the first time that the former skipper heaped praise on the current skipper. In a previous interaction, he said Babar as the captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world-class so he commands respect.