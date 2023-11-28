Search

PCB waives off Azam Khan's fine over Palestine flag display

Web Desk
01:37 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
PCB waives off Azam Khan’s fine over Palestine flag display
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday waived off 50 percent match fee fine imposed on batter Azam Khan for exhibiting the Palestinian flag on his bat during a National T20 Cup 2023-24 match.

In their statement, the board highlighted that Azam, playing for Karachi Whites, had previously been fined half of his match fee for breaching regulations during a National T20 Cup fixture against Lahore Blues at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The PCB’s reversal of the decision followed widespread criticism from cricket enthusiasts on various social media platforms, who expressed discontent over the punishment meted out to the cricketer.

The batter had been penalized on November 26 for violating clothing and equipment rules by displaying an unapproved logo or political message – the Palestinian flag – on his bat during the game.

This act was deemed a breach of Article 2.4 of the PCB code of conduct, which prohibits players and team officials from showcasing personal messages on their equipment unless officially sanctioned by both the respective cricket association and the PCB Cricket Operations Department.

However, it’s worth noting that during the World Cup, several cricketers had shared support for Palestine on their social media, without facing penalties. It’s important to recognize that ICC codes predominantly address on-field conduct, and actions off the field often fall beyond their purview.

03:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Pakistan ranks worlds’ cheapest country to live in 2023

08:43 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th November 2023

