Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan fined for painting Palestinian flag on his bat

KARACHI – Middle-order batter Azam Khan was fined on Sunday for violating clothing and equipment regulations during the National T20 tournament in Karachi.
Azam displayed the Palestinian flag on his bat during the National T20 game. He is playing for Karachi Whites and scored 35 against Lahore Blues on Sunday before being summoned by the match referee Shozab Raza.
A source privy to the matter said the batter was fined 50% of his match fee. He was earlier warned by the referee not to display the unapproved logo (Palestine's flag) on his bat as it would be a breach of the ICC code of conduct, of which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also a signatory.
Azam had, according to sources, informed the referee that all of his bats have the same stickers.
The ICC regulation for clothing and equipment states that players shall not be allowed to display messages that carry political, religious, or racial activities or causes.
An official of the PCB confirmed that Azam was charged for violating clothing and equipment regulations.
The sources also confirmed that Azam had the same sticker on his bat during two previous games of the National T20 Cup. However, no one had warned him before today's game.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
