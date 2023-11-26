Search

Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan fined for painting Palestinian flag on his bat

11:12 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
Azam Khan fined for painting Palestine flag on bat
KARACHI – Middle-order batter Azam Khan was fined on Sunday for violating clothing and equipment regulations during the National T20 tournament in Karachi.

Azam displayed the Palestinian flag on his bat during the National T20 game. He is playing for Karachi Whites and scored 35 against Lahore Blues on Sunday before being summoned by the match referee Shozab Raza.

A source privy to the matter said the batter was fined 50% of his match fee. He was earlier warned by the referee not to display the unapproved logo (Palestine's flag) on his bat as it would be a breach of the ICC code of conduct, of which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also a signatory.

Azam had, according to sources, informed the referee that all of his bats have the same stickers.

The ICC regulation for clothing and equipment states that players shall not be allowed to display messages that carry political, religious, or racial activities or causes.

An official of the PCB confirmed that Azam was charged for violating clothing and equipment regulations.

The sources also confirmed that Azam had the same sticker on his bat during two previous games of the National T20 Cup. However, no one had warned him before today's game.

