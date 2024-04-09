Wahab Riaz takes charge as senior team manager for Pakistan Cricket Team

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the Senior Team Manager for the Pakistan cricket team, in the presence of current team manager Mansoor Rana. This unprecedented role has left cricket circles pondering the rationale behind appointing Wahab Riaz as the senior manager, given his previous tenure as the team manager.

Appointment and Responsibilities

Wahab Riaz's appointment marks a new and distinctive role within the team's management structure, raising eyebrows within the cricketing community. According to sources, Wahab Riaz will now oversee the selection policy for the upcoming New Zealand series, ensuring adherence to a rotational policy in every match.

Selection Strategy

Under Wahab's supervision, a meticulous selection plan will be implemented to ensure the team's composition aligns with the established selection policy. His role will also entail monitoring the workload of each player, a task previously managed by the Chief Selector.

Wahab Riaz is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the playing eleven for each match, with a focus on providing opportunities to a maximum number of players throughout the Home Series comprising five matches against New Zealand.

During a recent meeting, Wahab Riaz briefed the players on the selection policy for the upcoming New Zealand series, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the established guidelines.

Wahab Riaz's appointment as the Senior Team Manager has raised curiosity and speculation within cricketing circles, particularly regarding the decision to assign him this unique role. With the upcoming New Zealand series on the horizon, all eyes will be on Wahab Riaz as he navigates this new responsibility and strives to optimize team performance under the new selection policy.