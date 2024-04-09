Transgender person gang raped after being invited to dance function in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A transgender person was raped by five men after they invited the victim to Rawalpindi for performing at a private function.

The incident occurred within limits of Wah Cantt Police Station around two weeks before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The transgender person told police that the suspects raped her and made the video and photos of the incident. She said they later started blackmailing her using these immoral videos and photos.

“When I refused to accept their demands, they shared the videos and photos on social media leaving her severe mental distress,” the transgender told.

The victims revealed that she used to perform at wedding functions, adding that she developed contact with Rawalpindi-based Chaudhry Sarfraz through social media and later became friends.

Sarfraz invited her to Rawalpindi to attend a function before Ramadan, the transgender said, adding that he, along with her four friends, took her to his farm house.

All the five raped her at gunpoint, she told police while demanding stern action against them.

Meanwhile, CCPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the case after registering the First Information Report.