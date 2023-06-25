Load shedding in Pakistan worsens as shortfall exceeds 8,500MW

LAHORE – Hours-long power outages continue across Pakistan, with metropolises not having electricity for five to six hours, while the situation in rural regions is worse.

As back-to-back power cuts continue to plunge masses into darkness amid heatwave, people’s patience is wearing thin but the government failed to keep sufficient power supplies in the wake of limited resources and skyrocketing prices.

With the huge increase in consumption, the total energy requirement stands at 28,500 megawatts, whereas the current system is providing 20,000 MW.

It’s a double whammy for people who are paying huge prices for utility bills and could not get sufficient energy to cope with the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the federal government continues to defend the grim situation, and power minister said nearly 3 percent of feeders in the national power grid are facing over 4-hour power outages.