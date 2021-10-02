Shehroze Kashif to summit world’s eighth highest peak again amid controversy
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
Shehroze Kashif to summit world’s eighth highest peak again amid controversy
Share

KARACHI – Young Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif, who becomes the youngest Pakistani to conquer Manaslu, announced to climb the peak located at 8,163m for another time amid a controversy over the highest point of the peak.

The recent controversy came days after 'Broad Boy' Shehroze and several other mountaineers summited Manaslu. Nepal’s Mingma Gyalje Sherpa announced achieving the ‘real summit’ at the Nepali peak which also raised a number of questioned including the credibility of former expeditions.

The real summit is said to be a few meters ahead for which there is a difficult path. Nepalese mountaineers reached the ‘real summit’ and came with the videos shot by a drone which revealed the difference between the real summit and the fore summit.

Speaking in a video message on his officials' Instagram, Kashif said that he will head to Manaslu once again to clear the air.

“I climbed to the point where everyone was summiting since 1976 including the 80 percent of climbers who have completed their 14-project and are on their way to completing it. So, after I was back in Katmandu, Mingma-G does an amazing job by setting a new achievement and record of crossing that bridge and became the fourth person, including the team, after 1976, to cross that bridge to reach the highest point of the Manaslu,” he can be heard saying in the 3-minute clip.

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ... 11:24 AM | 25 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who summit Everest and K2 this year, has achieved ...

He also expressed a wish to become the youngest Pakistani in the world to summit all 14 of the highest peaks in the world. Adding that, I'll summit Manaslu again, and this time inshallah, I'll be pushing the ‘real summit’,” he announced.

On the other hand, Hunza-based Sirbaz Khan, who conquered Dhaulagiri on Friday, is also eying summiting all 14 eight-thousanders.

Sirbaz Khan, the first Pakistani climber to ... 11:54 AM | 1 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has etched his name into the history books as the 32-year-old became ...

More From This Category
Heavy rains expected in Balochistan as coastal ...
12:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
French TV debunks Indian claims of Pakistan’s ...
12:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
US deputy secretary of state calls for action ...
10:32 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
Balochistan CM Jam Kamal steps down as BAP ...
09:58 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,664 new cases, 46 ...
09:11 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
USWA regrets recent unpleasant situation in ...
12:40 AM | 2 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for highlighting harassment
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr