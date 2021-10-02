Shehroze Kashif to summit world’s eighth highest peak again amid controversy

KARACHI – Young Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif, who becomes the youngest Pakistani to conquer Manaslu, announced to climb the peak located at 8,163m for another time amid a controversy over the highest point of the peak.

The recent controversy came days after 'Broad Boy' Shehroze and several other mountaineers summited Manaslu. Nepal’s Mingma Gyalje Sherpa announced achieving the ‘real summit’ at the Nepali peak which also raised a number of questioned including the credibility of former expeditions.

The real summit is said to be a few meters ahead for which there is a difficult path. Nepalese mountaineers reached the ‘real summit’ and came with the videos shot by a drone which revealed the difference between the real summit and the fore summit.

Speaking in a video message on his officials' Instagram, Kashif said that he will head to Manaslu once again to clear the air.

“I climbed to the point where everyone was summiting since 1976 including the 80 percent of climbers who have completed their 14-project and are on their way to completing it. So, after I was back in Katmandu, Mingma-G does an amazing job by setting a new achievement and record of crossing that bridge and became the fourth person, including the team, after 1976, to cross that bridge to reach the highest point of the Manaslu,” he can be heard saying in the 3-minute clip.

He also expressed a wish to become the youngest Pakistani in the world to summit all 14 of the highest peaks in the world. Adding that, I'll summit Manaslu again, and this time inshallah, I'll be pushing the ‘real summit’,” he announced.

On the other hand, Hunza-based Sirbaz Khan, who conquered Dhaulagiri on Friday, is also eying summiting all 14 eight-thousanders.