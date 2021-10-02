French TV debunks Indian claims of Pakistan’s military involvement in Afghanistan (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – In another humiliation for Indian media, a French state-owned broadcaster has debunked the false claims of Indian media regarding the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) involvement in Afghanistan’s Panjshir valley.

James Creedon of the France 24 termed the Indian reporting ‘rife with misinformation’ and ‘absolutely dreadful stuff’ as puppet Indian media goes berserk on the Afghanistan crisis.

The recent humiliation for the neighboring country came during the fact-checking segment at French TV in which it exposed Indian propaganda against Pakistan and called it, ‘peddling fake news’.

Two of the made-up events were exposed by French TV, the first one was about the Pakistani jet which according to India Today and Aaj Tak was ‘shot down’ by Northern alliances in the war-ravaged country.

The other one was about the phony visuals of conflict between resistance fighters in Afghanistan's now fallen valley. Republic World, TV9 Bharatvansh, and Zee Hindustan purportedly claimed involvement of the Pakistani Air Force in the skirmishes while the visuals were taken from Arma-3 – a multi-role action video game.

The other host in the fact check program said, “You're kidding me. A video game? And this is a news operation broadcasting that as a news story?" he later turned to the camera and said, “Glory be...That's a bit of a fail”.

French media also revealed that this is not the first event when Indian media used footage from video games to show real-life events. “Absolutely dreadful stuff”, he said while adding that these people are giving journalists an appalling name.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also shared the French TV report on his Twitter handle.