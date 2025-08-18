PML-N awards Senate ticket to Rana Sanaullah for Punjab seat after Ejaz Chaudhry’s disqualification

LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday awarded a Senate ticket to senior party leader Rana Sanaullah for the general seat from Punjab, which became vacant after the disqualification of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry.

The decision, formally approved by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, was announced by Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on her X account, where she also shared the letter of authority signed by Nawaz Sharif.

Polling for the by-election is scheduled for September 9 in the Punjab Assembly. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nomination papers can be filed from August 19–20, with the initial list of candidates released on August 21. Scrutiny will conclude by August 23, and appeals against acceptance or rejection can be filed until August 26. The appellate tribunal will issue decisions by August 28, followed by a revised list on August 29. The last date for withdrawal of papers is August 30.

Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah has been appointed as returning officer, with polling to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. without interruption.

The Senate seat fell vacant after Ejaz Chaudhry was disqualified following his conviction in the May 9 case.