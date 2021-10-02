US Consulate General Lahore opens pathways to global markets for Pakistani students

LAHORE – The US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole welcomed 214 students from Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot to the English Works! program, sponsored by the U.S. Embassy Islamabad in collaboration with the Lahore Institute of Future Education (LIFE). Consul General Makaneoleprovideddigital tablets to all teachers and students in the program to facilitate online learning.

Since the English Works! Program began, 2,560 students have graduated, with 1,264 students in 12 cities across Pakistan are currently enrolled in the program. At present, the U.S. Mission in Pakistan sponsors English Works! at four sites in Punjab: Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

English Works! (EW) is an intensive 6-month, 240-hour business English program for workforce development and skill enhancement for 17–25-year-old students. The overall goal of the program is to equip youth with practical life and occupational skills that can enhance their career prospects. This program provides English, digital literacy, leadership, critical thinking, cross-cultural, civic engagement, and entrepreneurial and vocational skills to young aspiring professionals to increase future employability and financial independence. Over 16,000 students have graduated from US State Department-funded English language programs across Pakistan.

At the Opening Ceremony, Consul General Makaneole said, “These skills will help all the students here succeed in their studies, work, and life.” He also thanked the Lahore Institute of Future Education for their partnership and support. Mr. Makaneole added, “These skills will empower you to support economic prosperity and become community leaders who contribute to building a prosperous, proud, and peaceful Pakistan.”