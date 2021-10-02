Pakistani legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani comedian and actor Umer Sharif who had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg passed away after his health condition deteriorated.

Reports in local media quoting Sharif's family cited that the 66-year-old died in a German medical facility.

The development came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia. He was expected to resume his travel to the United States for medical treatment but the stay was delayed after his health condition deteriorated.

Earlier, Reema's husband cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab, revealed that Sharif was being treated with antibiotics, and the doctors were not sure about his travel to Washington. He was supposed to take eight to nine hours and the flight could only take place if Umer was deemed fit to travel.

Shareef was an actor, comedian, director, producer, and TV personality and was commonly regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent. He started his career in Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays include Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

The legendary actor received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He also bagged ten Nigar Awards. Sharif is the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. Furthermore, Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

