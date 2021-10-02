Here’s why PTI government is reluctant to disclose details of gifts taken away from Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD – While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government maintains that disclosing gifts presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan by world leaders could jeopardise relations with other states, a Pakistani journalist claims the matter is being kept in folds because the premier has sold one of the highly expensive gifts, a diamond-studded watch.

Imdad Soomro, in a video clip, maintained that the Cabinet Division approached the Islamabad High Court against the Information Commission's directives to reveal details of the gifts sold from Toshakhana, on a citizen’s plea.

The journalist, relying on his sources, revealed the list of gifts includes a Henry Wilson vintage diamond-studded watch, which was sold in the international market after it was purchased from the state's gifts section at half price. He went on to say that the ruler of a friendly state was informed about the development.

Delving into details, Somroo said the development came after PM Imran visited a country where he was presented Henry Wilson vintage diamond-studded watch. The ruler of the friendly state ordered two watches – one for him and the other for Khan. He was furious to see his precious gift being sold in the market.

While the government says disclosing details could affect Pakistan's relations with other states and result in a diplomatic crisis, Soomro stresses there’s no other reason for not revealing details of these gifts.

Recalling similar developments during the previous governments, he said former PM Nawaz Sharif, president Asif Zardari and PM Yusuf Raza Gilani used to take gifts with them by paying a small amount.

Earlier, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill and the federal information minister asserted that disclosure of details of gifts could damage the country’s national interest and its relations with other states.