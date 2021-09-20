Govt refuses to divulge information on gifts received by PM Imran from world leaders

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has declined to share information about the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan and challenged the matter in Islamabad High court saying such disclosure may damage the interests of Pakistan and are 'classified'.

The government officials said the gifts were exchanged between the heads of the states, give a personal touch to inter-state relations, and are classified adding that disclosure will create unwanted media hype.

Following the orders of the Information Commission, the government has moved to Islamabad High Court while the court has adjourned the hearing for two weeks after it issued notices to all Pakistan Information Commission and the citizen.

Meanwhile, Assistant Attorney General Attique ur Rehman Siddiqui also appeared before the court.

Malaysian PM Mahathir gifts luxury car to PM Imran 10:15 PM | 16 Dec, 2019 ISLAMABAD - Malaysian car manufacturer PROTON delivered X70 to Pakistan government as per promise made by the Malaysian ...

The development is not the first of its kind as the previous setup also declined to share information with the Parliament’s upper house about Pakistani dignitaries who received gifts during their official visits abroad.

The former authorities also cited the same reason that the disclosure may create media hype and be potentially damage the interests of Pakistan in the conduct of world relations.