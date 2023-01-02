Here’s how Imran Khan responded when Gen (r) Bajwa 'called him a playboy'

LAHORE – The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan remained in news for his colorful past as the now devout leader was once known for his playboy persona.

Lately, the PTI leader, who is recovering from bullet wounds sustained during an apparent assassination, recalled his last meeting with Pakistan’s former Army Chief Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During an interaction with journalists in Lahore, the PTI chief revealed that Gen (r) Bajwa called him a playboy, and in a reply, he accepted the fact by saying, ‘Yes, I had been a playboy’.

Khan, who is up in arms with Gen (retd) Bajwa once used to hold a cordial relationship with then military chief; however, he mentioned the downfall of his ties with the latter.

The ousted PM maintained that his relations with Gen Bajwa went sour because the former COAS did not want accountability in Pakistan.

Khan mentioned the latest anecdote as he holds the reputation of a playboy who remained in contact with then supermodels and was a known face in London nightclubs.