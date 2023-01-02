Search

Birthday wishes pour in for Hina Altaf

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 2 Jan, 2023
Source: @hinaaltaf/Instagram

Congratulatory messages pour in for Pakistani actor Hina Altaf who has turned 31 today.

Social media users are greeting the Aatish star who shared a beautiful moment with her husband Agha Ali. Despite throwing a star-studded birthday bash, the actor opted for a graceful way to celebrate her special day.

In her latest Instagram post, Hina donning casuals can be seen cutting a slice of a cake with a sparkler on top. My Kinda Birthday, she wrote, while tagging her husband Agha Ali – who is also an actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hina Aagha (@hinaaltaf)

Meanwhile, fans and friends showered Hina with love and prayers on her birthday.

The diva is a former video jockey who rose to fame with Girl's Republic. She later entered drama industry and is known for her role in Udaari, Dil-e-Jaanam, and Dil-e-Gumshuda. 

