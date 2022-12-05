Hina Altaf celebrates husband Agha Ali's birthday
Share
Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's handsome hunk Agha Ali on his birthday.
The Mein Hari Piya famed actor has been enjoying galore happiness in private and public life, as well as a booming career. The Baimaan Mohabbat actor has been married to Hina Altaf, a successful Pakistani actress and former video jockey. They have been a fan favourite couple of Pakistanis ever since they tied the knot in 2020.
Ali, who has turned 36, was deliciously spoiled by his darling wife at a birthday party, which was no less than a star-studded affair.
Although the couple keeps a low-key profile despite their massive fandom and well-known faces, Altaf and Ali have a knack for sharing their beautiful moments with their fans to keep them in the loop.
This time on Mere Bewafa star's birthday, the Dil-e-Gumshuda diva went above and beyond to celebrate her husband's birthday in a lavish style.
With many of their showbiz friends in attendance at the lavish affair, Ali posted a bunch of pictures on his official Instagram handle where he cozied up to Altaf.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Altaf was last seen in Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Kasa-e-Dil, Dour, Dil Zaar Zaar and Agar.
On the other hand, Ali was recently seen in Zoya Nay Haan Kardi, Shadi hai Impossible, Love Life Ka Law, Bhagam Bhag and Zakham.
Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali 10:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood couples are famous for their unusual chemistry and unconditional love for one another. One of the most loved ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Rare leopard rescued from KPK succumbs to injuries10:18 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Imran Khan starts legal action against Geo News in UK over Toshakhana ...09:58 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, AJK premier Sardar Tanvir have a brief argument at Mangla ...09:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Alizeh Shah's 'summer pictures' raise temperature in winter07:59 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022