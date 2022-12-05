Hina Altaf celebrates husband Agha Ali's birthday

Noor Fatima
10:44 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Hina Altaf celebrates husband Agha Ali's birthday
Source: Hina Altaf (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood's handsome hunk Agha Ali on his birthday.

The Mein Hari Piya famed actor has been enjoying galore happiness in private and public life, as well as a booming career. The Baimaan Mohabbat actor has been married to Hina Altaf, a successful Pakistani actress and former video jockey. They have been a fan favourite couple of Pakistanis ever since they tied the knot in 2020.

Ali, who has turned 36, was deliciously spoiled by his darling wife at a birthday party, which was no less than a star-studded affair.  

Although the couple keeps a low-key profile despite their massive fandom and well-known faces, Altaf and Ali have a knack for sharing their beautiful moments with their fans to keep them in the loop.

This time on Mere Bewafa star's birthday, the Dil-e-Gumshuda diva went above and beyond to celebrate her husband's birthday in a lavish style.

With many of their showbiz friends in attendance at the lavish affair, Ali posted a bunch of pictures on his official Instagram handle where he cozied up to Altaf.

On the work front, Altaf was last seen in Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Kasa-e-Dil, Dour, Dil Zaar Zaar and Agar.

On the other hand, Ali was recently seen in Zoya Nay Haan Kardi, Shadi hai Impossible, Love Life Ka Law, Bhagam Bhag and Zakham.

Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali 10:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Lollywood couples are famous for their unusual chemistry and unconditional love for one another. One of the most loved ...

TOP LISTS

