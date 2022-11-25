Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali

Lollywood couples are famous for their unusual chemistry and unconditional love for one another. One of the most loved yet lowkey couples in Pakistani showbiz can be none other than Agha Ali and Hina Altaf.

During an interview, the Dil-e-Gumshuda actress revealed the most striking personality trait of her husband that prompted the couple to fall in love.

The Dil-e-Jaanam diva said that the biggest quality she noticed in the Khuda Dekh Raha Hai actor was his loyalty; the one thing she couldn't compromise on in life. Altaf was also fascinated by Agha's relationship with his mother and the fact that he doesn't prioritize anyone over his family.

In another round of questions with Agha Ali, the host Ahsan Khan the Kis Se Kahoon star asked the same question. On this, Ali suggested that Altaf's loyalty and her ability to balance work and family life were the chief qualities that attracted him the most.

Ali also highlighted the bond Altaf shares with his mother and brother, and how it is crucial for him.

The Andaaz e Sitam actor added that before his marriage, life in Karachi was disruptive. When Altaf came, she established a balance in his work life in Karachi.

On the work front, Altaf was recently seen in Rabba Mainu Maaf Kareen, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Kasa-e-Dil, Dour, Dil Zaar Zaar, and Agar.

On the other hand, Ali was seen in Shadi hai Impossible, Love Life Ka Law, Bhagam Bhag, Zakham, and Muntaha.