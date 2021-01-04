Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha hits 1 billion views on YouTube
Share
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha has conquered another milestone as it has bagged a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube.
Khan released the masterpiece on the music label Universal Music six years ago featuring former Big Boss famed couple Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon.
Produced by Salman Ahmed and directed by Rahul Sud, the music was by Sahir. A. Bagga while lyrics were penned down by Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman.Zaroori Tha initially crossed the 1 million views mark only 4 days after its release.
Recently, the 46-year-old legendary singer urged his fanbase to help him reach another milestone.
"My sincere thanks to everyone involved, specially you the audience, the listeners and my fans who have always given me so much love and affection. Let's get to this milestone of 1 billion together," he captioned his post.
View this post on Instagram
Here is the official video of the song:
The highest-paid singer in Pakistan was also the first Pakistani singer to bag 5 million subscribers on YouTube.His latest release Gham-e-Ashiqui crossed 3 million views. Khan has uploaded a total of 207 videos on his official Youtube channel.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to ... 01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating 5 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most followed ...
- Top US envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan peace07:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- “Bhaee Hazir Hai” – Ali Zafar announces Rap battle for ...07:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- Free Punjab WiFi facility has not been shut down: Chairman PITB06:47 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus06:44 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- What is Maryam Nawaz doing at a Motorway rest area? Watch VIDEO06:27 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha hits 1 billion views on YouTube05:50 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
-
- Zara Abid posthumously awarded Best Model at Lux Style Awards 202003:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020