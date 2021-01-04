Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha hits 1 billion views on YouTube

05:50 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha hits 1 billion views on YouTube
Share

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha has conquered another milestone as it has bagged a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube.

Khan released the masterpiece on the music label Universal Music six years ago featuring former Big Boss famed couple Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon.

Produced by Salman Ahmed and directed by Rahul Sud, the music was by Sahir. A. Bagga while lyrics were penned down by Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman.Zaroori Tha initially crossed the 1 million views mark only 4 days after its release.

Recently, the 46-year-old legendary singer urged his fanbase to help him reach another milestone.

"My sincere thanks to everyone involved, specially you the audience, the listeners and my fans who have always given me so much love and affection. Let's get to this milestone of 1 billion together," he captioned his post.

Here is the official video of the song:

The highest-paid singer in Pakistan was also the first Pakistani singer to bag 5 million subscribers on YouTube.His latest release Gham-e-Ashiqui crossed 3 million views. Khan has uploaded a total of 207 videos on his official Youtube channel.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to ... 01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating 5 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most followed ...

More From This Category
“Bhaee Hazir Hai” – Ali Zafar announces Rap ...
07:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Ayeza Khan reveals her secret to fit physique
05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Zara Abid posthumously awarded Best Model at Lux ...
03:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Ibn Arabi from Diriliş Ertuğrul hopes to work ...
02:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Sanam Jung shoots down rumors of divorce with ...
10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Ertugrul star Engin Altan cancels $1m deal with ...
08:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
“Bhaee Hazir Hai” – Ali Zafar announces Rap battle for Pakistan's hip hop talent ...
07:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr