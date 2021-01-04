Usman Qadir blessed with a baby girl
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan leg spinner Usman Qadir has been blessed with a baby girl, the cricketer announced on Sunday.

The 27-year-old took to the microblogging site Twitter to share the news with fans.

Sharing the glimpse of the newborn, Qadir asked for prayers from the fans. 

After the announcement of the birth of the little angel, the Pakistani leg spinner is receiving wishes from fans and team members. Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed congratulates Usman on the birth of the baby girl.

Usman is the son of late Abdul Qadir, one of Pakistan's foremost leg spinners. His uncle, Ali Bahadur, and brothers, Imran, Rehman, and Sulaman Qadir had also played first-class cricket. He's the brother-in-law of international cricketer Umar Akmal, who married his sister Noor Amna in 2014.

