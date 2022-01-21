Pakistan and India meet again as ICC announces fixtures for T20 World Cup 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan and India, two of the biggest rivals will again lock horns in their first match of the tournament on October 23 as the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday.
Men in Green will face India, like the previous edition, as the two teams have been placed in the same group for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in Australia.
The cricket carnival is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 while the matches will be played across seven venues including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.
The neighboring arch-rivals are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the next tournament and they will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams from the first round in the group.
Last year in October, team green crushed Kohli XI by 10 wickets in the sides’ T20 World Cup opener in its first-ever victory over neighbours in a World Cup match.
The match was Pakistan’s first-ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20 while India also faced the disgrace of losing by such a margin for the first time. Both sides have locked horns against each other a total of six times in the history of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with India winning five of those matches.
Meanwhile, in the upcoming mega event, Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B, which most likely can be the West Indies. On 30th October, the Pakistani squad will take on runner-up of the first round’s Group A, which can be Namibia.
On November 3, green shirts will face Proteas at the SCG as the former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on 6th November at Adelaide.
A total of 12 teams will be participating in the Super 12s of the tournament, divided into two groups of 6 each.
The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final and the MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final on 13 November 2022.
Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, A1, B2
Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, B1, A2
T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule
Round 1 qualifiers
Oct. 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 16 - Q2 vs Q3 - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 17: West Indies vs Scotland - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 17: Q1 vs Q4 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 18: Namibia vs Q3 - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 18: Sri Lanka vs Q2 - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 19: Scotland vs Q4 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 19: West Indies vs Q1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 20: Sri Lanka vs Q3 - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 20: Namibia vs Q2 - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 21: West Indies vs Q4 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 21: Scotland vs Q1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12
Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 22: Australia vs New Zealand- SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22: England vs Afghanistan - Perth Stadium
Oct. 23: A1 vs B2 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25: Australia vs A1 - Perth Stadium
Oct. 26: England vs B2 - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26: New Zealand vs Afghanistan - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28: Afghanistan vs B2 - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28: England vs Australia - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29: New Zealand vs A1 - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 - Australia vs B2 - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1: Afghanistan vs A1 - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1: England vs New Zealand - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4: New Zealand vs B2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4: Australia vs Afghanistan - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5: England vs A1 - SCG, Sydney
Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 23 - India vs Pakistan - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24: Bangladesh vs A2 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24: South Africa vs B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27: India vs A2 - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27: Pakistan vs B1 - Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30: Bangladesh vs B1 - The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30: Pakistan vs A2 - Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30: India vs South Africa - Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2: B1 vs A2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2: India vs Bangladesh - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3: Pakistan vs South Africa - SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6: South Africa vs A2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6: India vs B1 - MCG, Melbourne
Knockouts
Nov 9: Semifinal 1 - SCG, Sydney
Nov 10: Semifinal 2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13: Final - MCG, Melbourne
