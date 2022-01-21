Pakistan and India meet again as ICC announces fixtures for T20 World Cup 2022

DUBAI – Pakistan and India, two of the biggest rivals will again lock horns in their first match of the tournament on October 23 as the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday.

Men in Green will face India, like the previous edition, as the two teams have been placed in the same group for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in Australia.

The cricket carnival is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 while the matches will be played across seven venues including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

The neighboring arch-rivals are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the next tournament and they will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams from the first round in the group.

Last year in October, team green crushed Kohli XI by 10 wickets in the sides’ T20 World Cup opener in its first-ever victory over neighbours in a World Cup match.

The match was Pakistan’s first-ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20 while India also faced the disgrace of losing by such a margin for the first time. Both sides have locked horns against each other a total of six times in the history of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with India winning five of those matches.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming mega event, Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B, which most likely can be the West Indies. On 30th October, the Pakistani squad will take on runner-up of the first round’s Group A, which can be Namibia.

On November 3, green shirts will face Proteas at the SCG as the former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on 6th November at Adelaide.

A total of 12 teams will be participating in the Super 12s of the tournament, divided into two groups of 6 each.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final and the MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final on 13 November 2022.

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, B1, A2

T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

Round 1 qualifiers

Oct. 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 16 - Q2 vs Q3 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 17: West Indies vs Scotland - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 17: Q1 vs Q4 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 18: Namibia vs Q3 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 18: Sri Lanka vs Q2 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 19: Scotland vs Q4 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 19: West Indies vs Q1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 20: Sri Lanka vs Q3 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 20: Namibia vs Q2 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 21: West Indies vs Q4 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 21: Scotland vs Q1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Super 12

Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 22: Australia vs New Zealand- SCG, Sydney

Oct. 22: England vs Afghanistan - Perth Stadium

Oct. 23: A1 vs B2 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 25: Australia vs A1 - Perth Stadium

Oct. 26: England vs B2 - MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 26: New Zealand vs Afghanistan - MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28: Afghanistan vs B2 - MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28: England vs Australia - MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 29: New Zealand vs A1 - SCG, Sydney

Oct. 31 - Australia vs B2 - The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1: Afghanistan vs A1 - The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1: England vs New Zealand - The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 4: New Zealand vs B2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 4: Australia vs Afghanistan - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 5: England vs A1 - SCG, Sydney

Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 23 - India vs Pakistan - MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 24: Bangladesh vs A2 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 24: South Africa vs B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh - SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27: India vs A2 - SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27: Pakistan vs B1 - Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30: Bangladesh vs B1 - The Gabba, Brisbane

Oct. 30: Pakistan vs A2 - Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30: India vs South Africa - Perth Stadium, Perth

Nov. 2: B1 vs A2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 2: India vs Bangladesh - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 3: Pakistan vs South Africa - SCG, Sydney

Nov. 6: South Africa vs A2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6: India vs B1 - MCG, Melbourne

Knockouts

Nov 9: Semifinal 1 - SCG, Sydney

Nov 10: Semifinal 2 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 13: Final - MCG, Melbourne