PSL8: England’s Jason Roy to rejoin Quetta Gladiators next week

LAHORE – England players Jason Roy and James Vince will rejoin Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, respectively, on 7 March after fulfilling their international commitments in Bangladesh.

Till then, Najibullah Zadran will be covering for Jason Roy in Quetta Gladiators’ camp and Adam Rossington will be replacing Vince in Karachi Kings.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who was in Peshawar Zalmi squad for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8, will be traveling back to feature in Sri Lanka’s away series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have included Yasir Khan, as a supplementary pick, in their side. Yasir has previously played for Peshawar Zalmi.