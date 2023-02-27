Shaheen Afridi’s fiery delivery breaks Haris bat in PSL8 clash, leaving fans in awe

Skipper’s 40-5 figures help homeside crushing Zalmi in high scoring encounter
KARACHI – After recovering from multiple injuries, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi returned with his original pace and posed a threat to the batsmen.
On Sunday, Lahore Qalandars outfoxed Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Star pacer gave his side the best start they could get against confident Zalmi. Afridi outfoxed Mohammad Haris with a sensational Yorker. The fiery bowl sent Mohammad Haris to the pavilion with the half bat.
🏏💔 Haris just faced Shaheen Afridi's ball and CRACK his bat broke into two pieces! 😱🤦♂️ Better luck next time, Haris! Maybe bring a spare bat next time just in case 🤷♂️😂#PZvsLQ #HBLPSL2023 pic.twitter.com/Hpqh2phbQl— Sitarah Anjum Official (@SitarahAnjum) February 26, 2023
After getting his hand on Haris, Afridi continued to charge and got Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam.
Shaheen, who went on a rampage during Sunday’s clash, outfoxed Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood, and James Neesham with intervals.
Here's how social media users react:
SHAHEEN AFRIDI WON THE BATTLE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/olrP1lNDJp— c (@gayomarlic) February 26, 2023
First he'll break your bat.— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 26, 2023
Then he'll break your stumps.
Shaheen Afridi should come with a warning label 🔥🔥🔥 #HBLPSL8pic.twitter.com/oL5ZRoiCbr
با ادب با نصیب بے ادب بد نصیب— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 26, 2023
He gave respect to Babar Azam before the match, called him world class and performed with the ball on the field. That's how it's done, more actions and less words. A five-wicket haul for Shaheen Afridi - take a bow 🦅♥️ #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/CW5YJCmygx
Shaheen Afridi is the best modern T20 pacer and you can't even debate it. Eagle on hunt. 🦅#LQvsPZ#PSL08 #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/ixfho0eWZY— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 26, 2023
When Shaheen bowls Well, Pakistan sleeps well.— Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) February 26, 2023
Pakistan is lucky to have bowler like Shaheen Afridi in their team. He has already won ICC CRICKETER OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021.
Kamal hai THE EAGLE 🦅 #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/FG2kGb7dLb
