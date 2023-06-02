Meet Shafina Shah – the Miss Pakistan World 2023

With the remarkable progress witnessed by Pakistani television, film, and modelling industry, the beauty pageantry field isn't going to stay behind. Most recently, Pakistani beauties bewitched the audience during the Miss Pakistan World pageant competition, and made history.

Starlet Misbah Arshad was crowned Miss Pakistan Overseas while Shafina Shah secured the Miss Pakistan World title. Shah was crowned by Anniqa Jamal, the previous Iqbal Miss Pakistan World in 2022.

Also, Benish George won the title of Miss Pakistan Universe at the ceremony, and Joyland star Alina Khan became the first Miss Trans Pakistan, in a vibrant Miss Crown ceremony held in Lahore.

Models and trans women strutted in their extravagant gowns during the event, revamping the fashion world.

Shah revealed, "I am truly grateful and honoured to officially be your Ms. Pakistan World 2023."

In an Instagram post, Arshad expressed her gratitude and stated that she will "try" her "level best to live up to this responsibility."

The Joyland famed actor expressed their joy and gratitude of winning such a feat and paving the way for the transgender community to be represented equally.

Khan took to Instagram to share her crowning moment in a sash and tiara. Khan was crowned by former Miss Pakistan, Areej Chaudhary.

Miss Trans Pakistan, organised by Sonia Ahmed, is the country's first pageant dedicated to women and the transgender community. The esteemed event was first held in 2021 where Shryaa Roy was crowned the winner.

The first Miss Pakistan World to be crowned was Zehra Sheerazi on 1 February 2003. The first Miss Pakistan World to be crowned on the soil of Pakistan is the reigning titleholder of 2020, Areej Chaudhary.

On 23 May 2021, Miss Pakistan World announced that it would allow trans women to compete in a separate pageant called Miss Trans Pakistan. Shyraa Roy became the first trans woman to win the Miss Trans Pakistan 2021 title. The event is hosted in Toronto for women of Pakistani descent.