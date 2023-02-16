Search

Amna Ilyas's latest Instagram video breaks the internet

Noor Fatima 01:16 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Amna Ilyas's latest Instagram video breaks the internet
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)

Lollywood model-turned-actress Amna Ilyas' recent Instagram post suggests that "one amna was not enough" and the internet couldn't agree more.

The Zinda Bhaag famed actress, who is known for her strong personality, dusky skin tone, and impeccable acting skills, makes headlines anytime she's active on social media platforms. The Tum Mere Paas Raho star recently shared a fun Instagram reel that has everyone obsessed, for obvious reasons.    

Ilyas is often seen posting pictures from her private and professional life and sharing unfiltered opinions that help her stay in the limelight. This time, the gorgeous diva decided to treat her fans with her charisma and charm.

Dancing to Pretty Girls Walk by  Big Boss Vette, Ilyas donned beige-colored pants and a cool printed shirt. The 35-year-old actress managed to effortlessly dance in boot heels. 

Social media users showed love for the Baaji starlet in the comment section.

On the work front, Ilyas was recently seen in Kaffara, Jhanka Taaki, and Ek Jhoota Lafz Mohabbat.

Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

