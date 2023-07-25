First look of Ayeza Khan & Wahaj Ali’s upcoming drama is out

The official ARY Digital YouTube channel recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming drama "Mein," featuring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan in the lead roles.
Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, "Mein" is an eagerly anticipated project set to be aired on ARY Digital. The drama is skillfully directed by Badar Mehmood, with the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim behind its engaging storyline. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi serve as the producers of the drama.
The released teaser has captivated viewers with its beautifully crafted shots, exuding an enchanting old fairy tale atmosphere. Ali and Khan shine with their stunning appearances and impeccable chemistry in the promo, garnering immense praise from fans. The top-notch styling, remarkable expressions, and vibrant on-screen chemistry of the lead actors have left a lasting impression on the audience.
Appreciative of the director's expertise, fans are commending the aesthetically pleasing promo that cleverly conceals any hints about the plot, making it all the more intriguing. Many fans are delighted by their captivating chemistry, which perfectly complements the fairy tale ambience of the teaser.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|294
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
