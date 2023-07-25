First look of Ayeza Khan & Wahaj Ali’s upcoming drama is out

The official ARY Digital YouTube channel recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming drama "Mein," featuring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan in the lead roles.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, "Mein" is an eagerly anticipated project set to be aired on ARY Digital. The drama is skillfully directed by Badar Mehmood, with the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim behind its engaging storyline. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi serve as the producers of the drama.

The released teaser has captivated viewers with its beautifully crafted shots, exuding an enchanting old fairy tale atmosphere. Ali and Khan shine with their stunning appearances and impeccable chemistry in the promo, garnering immense praise from fans. The top-notch styling, remarkable expressions, and vibrant on-screen chemistry of the lead actors have left a lasting impression on the audience.

Appreciative of the director's expertise, fans are commending the aesthetically pleasing promo that cleverly conceals any hints about the plot, making it all the more intriguing. Many fans are delighted by their captivating chemistry, which perfectly complements the fairy tale ambience of the teaser.