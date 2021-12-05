Co-actor held for recording, sharing nude videos of stage actors in Lahore

LAHORE – A co-actor accused of videotaping naked stage actors in dressing rooms at Shalimar Theater arrested by Cybercrime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency.

Reports in local media said stage actresses Zara Khan, Mehak, and Silk were earlier secretly filmed with the help of spy cams in the dressing room of a theater located at Bhatta Chowk in the provincial capital.

The federal investigators move after the victims submitted a complaint in the Cybercrime Cell to take action against the culprits behind this wicked act.

The victims have also decided to take legal action against the Shalimar Theater management while theater Chairman Malik Tariq cleared the air saying the management is not linked with the lewd act.

Meanwhile, the arrested co-actor identified as Kashif Chann, revealed that he was paid to shoot these clips by senior stage actor Khushboo Khan. Delving into details during the interrogation, he revealed that Khan also installed an application in his mobile phone to capture secret videos.

Following the serious allegation, the Federal Investigation Agency has sent the mobile phone of the accused for forensic analysis.

Actress Khushboo Khan, following the allegations, rejected the allegation leveled by the arrested junior artist.