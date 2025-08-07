Actress Kelley Mack loses battle with rare Cancer at 33

CINCINNATI – Hollywood is mourning the tragic demise of Kelley Mack, the actress best known for playing Addy in The Walking Dead, as she lost her battle with a rare cancer. She is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, and her siblings, Kathryn and Parker.

The 33-year-old breathed her last in her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, as her family confirmed in a statement. The actor was fighting rare and aggressive form of cancer astrocytoma, which affects nervous system.

Kelley shared a diagnosis earlier this year after a malignant tumor in her spinal cord changed her life. It all started with back pain, which she thought was due to slipped disc. But when the pain progressed into her legs, an MRI revealed abnormal growth.

After biopsy, she started using wheelchair and walker. Despite the immense physical and emotional toll, she remained determined and hopeful throughout her treatment. Besides treatment, she continued her creative passions, updating fans about her work in independent cinema, including a recent project titled Universal.

Her family remembered her as “a bright, fervent light” whose presence deeply touched everyone who knew her.